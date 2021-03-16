Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

IIP.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.66. 87,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,236. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.19. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.39 and a 1-year high of C$16.81.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

