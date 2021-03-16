Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.
IIP.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.66. 87,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,236. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.19. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.39 and a 1-year high of C$16.81.
Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.