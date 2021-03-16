International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Gap Down to $105.80

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021 // Comments off

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.80 ($1.38), but opened at GBX 102.60 ($1.34). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 105.69 ($1.38), with a volume of 1,722,217 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. The stock has a market cap of £236.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.10.

International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.