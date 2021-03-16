International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Gap Down to $105.80

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.80 ($1.38), but opened at GBX 102.60 ($1.34). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 105.69 ($1.38), with a volume of 1,722,217 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. The stock has a market cap of £236.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.10.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.