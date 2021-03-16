International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Down 5.8%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.56. 1,862,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,706,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Game Technology by 81.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,476,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

