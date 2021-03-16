International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 119.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after buying an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.