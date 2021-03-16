Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.98. The stock had a trading volume of 32,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,148. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

