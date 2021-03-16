Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 537.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 447,294 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,437 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 129,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 98,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,146,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

ICPT stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $791.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,616.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

