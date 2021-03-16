Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Installed Building Products worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP stock opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $130.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.53.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.