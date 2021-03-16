Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSP. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.86.

NSP stock opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $438,135.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,079.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

