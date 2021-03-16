Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the February 11th total of 57,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ISIG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insignia Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 52.71% of Insignia Systems worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.

