Insight Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $257,048.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $257,048.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00048988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00658116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026143 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

INX is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

