Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,295,084.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TWST stock traded down $5.14 on Tuesday, hitting $139.33. 789,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,757. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,145,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after buying an additional 370,176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,077,000 after buying an additional 239,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

