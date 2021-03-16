Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,295,084.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TWST stock traded down $5.14 on Tuesday, hitting $139.33. 789,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,757. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.83.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,145,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after buying an additional 370,176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,077,000 after buying an additional 239,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
