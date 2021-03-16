Insider Selling: National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CAO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,004. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,566,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

