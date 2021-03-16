Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells 15,860 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $573,180.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $947,072.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80.

On Friday, January 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $1,295,157.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $139,575.15.

NYSE MXL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,409. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. Roth Capital raised their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after buying an additional 432,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 526,848 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

