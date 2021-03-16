Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CAO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at $464,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LADR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 618,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,943. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 155,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 102,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,853 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 72.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

