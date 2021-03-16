Insider Selling: Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Sells 2,466 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18.

FRPT traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $155.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,467. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,416.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $173.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.54.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

