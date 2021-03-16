Insider Selling: EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,245.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EVOP stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.85 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EVOP shares. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

