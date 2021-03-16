Insider Selling: Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) CEO Sells 119,812 Shares of Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CMBM stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.83. 360,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,368. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 191.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $952,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

