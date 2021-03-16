Insider Selling: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Sells 69,860 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $1,389,481.92.

On Friday, January 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 186,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,903. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.13%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

