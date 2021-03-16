Insider Buying: Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,514. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 285.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 20.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

