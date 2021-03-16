Insider Buying: St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) insider Emma Griffin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,262.50 ($16.49) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,206.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,077.05. The firm has a market cap of £6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. St. James’s Place plc has a twelve month low of GBX 652 ($8.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 38.49 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 968.89 ($12.66).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.