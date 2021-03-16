Insider Buying: Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Major Shareholder Buys 87,829 Shares of Stock

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 87,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $920,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mithaq Capital Spc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 19,725 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $206,718.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 35,400 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $369,576.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 47,950 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $543,273.50.

On Friday, February 26th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 43,620 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $494,650.80.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 61,271 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $695,425.85.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 219,495 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,521,997.55.

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. 3,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,571. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth $7,760,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at $3,446,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

