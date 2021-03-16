Insider Buying: Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) Insider Acquires 80 Shares of Stock

Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

David Ritchie Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nucleus Financial Group alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, David Ritchie Ferguson acquired 81 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($197.90).

On Tuesday, January 12th, David Ritchie Ferguson bought 85 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($194.34).

Shares of NUC opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Nucleus Financial Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The firm has a market cap of £143.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.88.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Nucleus Financial Group

Nucleus Financial Group plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across various tax wrappers and asset choices, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, ETFs, and investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Nucleus Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucleus Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.