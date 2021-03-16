Insider Buying: MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Insider Purchases 3,892 Shares of Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) insider Miles Hampton acquired 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.52 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,591.84 ($12,565.60).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.65.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. MyState’s dividend payout ratio is 71.84%.

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Australia. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers banking products and services, including transactional savings accounts; fixed term deposits; insurance products; home loans; personal, overdraft, lines of credit, and commercial products; residential and business banking services; and internet and mobile banking, savings and investment, and other services through its branch networks, digital channels, and third party channels.

