Insider Buying: Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) VP Buys 4,180 Shares of Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. 3,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.81.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.44). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $453.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,446,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after buying an additional 2,925,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genesis Energy by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,472,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 2,210,246 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in Genesis Energy by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 622,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 197,776 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Genesis Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 164,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

