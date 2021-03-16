Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

INOV remained flat at $$27.43 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,707. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,409. 49.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,443 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

