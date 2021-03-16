Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INGXF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

INGXF opened at $18.00 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

