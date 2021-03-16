(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €11.50 ($13.53) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.93 ($11.69).

(INGA) has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

