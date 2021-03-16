Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Down 25.2% in February

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 11th total of 293,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,927,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Infrax Systems stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Infrax Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Infrax Systems
Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.