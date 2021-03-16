Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Down 25.2% in February

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 11th total of 293,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,927,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Infrax Systems stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Infrax Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Infrax Systems alerts:

About Infrax Systems

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.