Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the February 11th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of INVVY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Indivior has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Get Indivior alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.