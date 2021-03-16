Independent Research Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €79.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.78 ($87.98).

ETR:BMW opened at €77.80 ($91.53) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €81.58 ($95.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

