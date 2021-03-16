Incent (INCNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $42.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $42.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.61 or 0.00459951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00061551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00097585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00071429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.46 or 0.00571686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

