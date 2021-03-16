IMV (IMV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IMV (TSE:IMV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect IMV to post earnings of C($0.15) per share for the quarter.

TSE:IMV opened at C$4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. IMV has a 12 month low of C$1.98 and a 12 month high of C$9.25. The company has a market cap of C$323.39 million and a PE ratio of -8.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.80.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

