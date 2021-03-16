iMedia Brands (IMBI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMBI opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.70. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

