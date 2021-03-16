ImageCoin Trading Up 40.8% Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $409,819.98 and $146,291.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,981,623 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.