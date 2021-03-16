Ikarian Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,264 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 1.33% of Verastem worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Verastem by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Verastem by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verastem by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of VSTM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 48,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

