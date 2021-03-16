Ikarian Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 3,603.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835,715 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Tricida were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Tricida by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,136,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Tricida by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Tricida by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

TCDA traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,487. The company has a market cap of $247.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $160,952.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,179 shares of company stock worth $378,092 over the last ninety days. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.