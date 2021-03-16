Ikarian Capital LLC Buys Shares of 538,684 Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 538,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,000. Vincerx Pharma comprises approximately 0.5% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $4,182,000.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,510. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29.

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincera Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in clinical trials. Its drug candidates are in development for the treatment of solid tumors, leukemia, B-cell malignancies, lymphomas, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.