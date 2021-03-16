Ikarian Capital LLC Buys Shares of 122,462 Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 74.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 119,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,738. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $132.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

