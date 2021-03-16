IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.40.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE IEX traded down $4.59 on Thursday, hitting $198.87. 11,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,006. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.18.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 83,925.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,334,410 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in IDEX by 409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,685,000 after buying an additional 721,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IDEX by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after buying an additional 180,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.