IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.40.
IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
NYSE IEX traded down $4.59 on Thursday, hitting $198.87. 11,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,006. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.18.
In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 83,925.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,334,410 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in IDEX by 409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,685,000 after buying an additional 721,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IDEX by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after buying an additional 180,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
