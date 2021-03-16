Ideaology Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded up 108.1% against the US dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $849,624.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00049942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.39 or 0.00666546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00071837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026237 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,579 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.