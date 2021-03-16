iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Gap Up to $18.74

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.74, but opened at $21.61. iCAD shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 3,039 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICAD. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iCAD by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iCAD by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 248,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iCAD by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in iCAD by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iCAD by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 103,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

