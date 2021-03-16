IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for IBI Group in a research note issued on Sunday, March 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pi Financial increased their target price on IBI Group from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.57.

IBG opened at C$9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$310.63 million and a PE ratio of 18.41. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$2.79 and a 52-week high of C$9.95.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.