I/O Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.07 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $1,974.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.17 or 0.00394346 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005116 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00030266 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.13 or 0.05105121 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,751,627 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.