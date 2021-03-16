Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,430,857 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 480,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $43,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 34,335 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

