HTMLCOIN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,337.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. One HTMLCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $14,337.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,482.10 or 0.99558952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00036121 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.68 or 0.00397778 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00298554 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.15 or 0.00786042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00077018 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005265 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00034087 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

