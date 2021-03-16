HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau Sells 150,000 Shares

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total value of C$174,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$204,555.43.

Richard Mimeau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HPQ-Silicon Resources alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$51,000.00.

HPQ remained flat at $C$1.18 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of C$310.62 million and a PE ratio of -590.00. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$1.68.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.