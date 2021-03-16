Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 138.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

