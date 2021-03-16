Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Down 30.7% in February

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 11th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.62. 373,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,165. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $74.21.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

