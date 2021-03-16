Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

