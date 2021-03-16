HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,917 Shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

DIG opened at $137.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $144.91.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

